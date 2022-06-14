COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An excessive heat warning is in effect Tuesday afternoon for portions of central Ohio, with an air quality alert for hot, stagnant weather that can worsen health concerns.

The high temperature in Columbus will approach the record high of 94 set in 1994. Wednesday’s record high of 96 in 1897 could also be reached.

Soaring temperatures into the mid-90s, coupled with high humidity, will result in dangerous conditions during the afternoon hours if you are not properly hydrated.

According to the NWS’s heat index chart above, a 90-degree day feels like 100 degrees at 60% humidity, which is what we experienced Monday afternoon in Columbus. Even higher heat indices are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, reaching 105 degrees in central Ohio in the late afternoon.

The last excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service for central Ohio was in effect July 18-20, 2019. An excessive heat watch has been posted for Wednesday afternoon.

On a humid day, the body has more difficulty cooling efficiently, raising the risk of heat illness. The greatest risk impacts people with respiratory and heart conditions, children and the elderly.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in an average year about 700 people in the United States die from heat-related causes, and more than 9,000 are hospitalized due to heat-related illness.

During periods of dangerous heat, never leave pets and children inside a vehicle. Interior temperatures can quickly rise 20-35 degrees higher than the outside temperature. Drink plenty of water, take breaks if working outdoors during the heat of the day and avoid strenuous activities, find shade or air conditioning, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

The heat will ease by the weekend, as a cold front crosses the state late Thursday, bringing a significant drop in temperatures into the seasonable 80s Friday, and the 70s Saturday, with much lower humidity.