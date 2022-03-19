Low pressure over the southern Great Lakes will move into Ontario this afternoon. Winds will become gusty from the west and temperatures will cool sharply behind cold front that triggering a band of showers and storms.

A secondary cold front will generate more showers later in the day, as readings fall into the 40s. Wraparound moisture will persist overnight, along with light showers ending before daybreak.

Skies will clear midday Sunday, allowing temperatures to recover into the upper 50s after a chilly start, under sunny skies, making for a nice finish to the weekend.

High pressure will bring sunshine Monday and milder temperatures in the mid-60s. The next storm system coming out of the Rockies will bring periods of rain beginning Tuesday afternoon and lingering into Thursday, as low pressure moves across the southern half of the country. Temperatures will cool down with rain and a northeast flow, with highs in the seasonal 50s to low 60s.

Forecast

Saturday: Showers, breezy, cooler. High 56, falling to 47

Tonight: Showers linger, chilly. Low 38

Sunday: Morning clouds, clearing. High 58

Monday: Sunny, mild. High 66 (42)

Tuesday: Becoming cloudy, showers. High 56 (45)

Wednesday: Showers likely. High 62 (47)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 55 (44)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 56 (38)