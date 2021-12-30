Our unseasonably mild December pattern will continue through the final days of 2021 before a change occurs later in the New Year’s weekend.

A batch of showers with a wave over Kentucky will slide east this afternoon, leaving skies cloudy with light fog in some areas. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the low 50s.

New Year’s Eve will be mainly cloudy and dry, but scattered showers will develop toward midnight, then turn into a steadier rain Saturday morning. Temperatures will stay mild in the 50s to start the New Year.

A potent storm in the southern Plains will move rapidly northeast Saturday, bringing periods of rain that will taper off in the evening once a cold front swings through Ohio. Behind the storm, colder air will finally be drawn into Ohio late Saturday night, changing rain to snow showers, as temperatures fall back into the mid-30s on Sunday. Early next week will be seasonally chilly and dry but expect a quick warmup by midweek with a few clouds.

FORECAST

Thursday: Damp a.m., gray. High 46

Tonight: Cloudy. Low 44

Friday: Cloudy, evening showers. High 54

New Year’s Day: Rainy day. High 56 (50)

Sunday: Snow showers, windy, colder. High 34 (32)

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 33 (19)

Tuesday: Sunshine. High 42 (26)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 46 (32)