Damp, cool Sunday, but sunshine returns Monday

Showers developed behind a cold front with the passage of a weak wave of low pressure. Skies will brighten from north to south late in the day as drier air filters in, with high pressure building into the Great Lakes. Temperatures will remain in the cooler low, so it’s back to jacket weather.

Monday looks to be mainly sunny and milder. A southerly flow on the western side of high pressure sliding east will bring warmer and more humid air into the state by Monday night,which will translate into showers and storms along a developing warm front.

Ohio will be in the warm sector south of the boundary Tuesday and Wednesday, with a couple of low-pressure systems delivering rounds of showers and storms early Tuesday and again overnight and early Wednesday. A few storms could be on the strong side.

Low pressure over southern Canada will eventually push a cold front through the state Wednesday night and early Thursday, with drier conditions and much cooler air, which will make us reach for a warmer jacket by the end of the week.

Tonight: Partial clearing, light fog. Low 41

Monday: Sunny, clouds later. High 65

Tuesday: Showers, storms, a.m., partly sunny, warm and humid High 73 (53)

Wednesday: Showers, storms, some sun p.m. High 71 (58)

Thursday: Rain early, partial clearing, cooler. High 53 (46)

Friday: Blustery, chilly, some sun, sprinkle p.m. High 46 (35)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 52 (33)