Damp, chilly with a little snow tonight

Low pressure will travel northeast across southeastern Ohio, bringing periods of rain through early tonight, mixed with and changing to snow in the northwestern part of the state.

Drier air will clear skies on Sunday, although some low clouds will develop in the chilly air mass that will hold afternoon readings to the lower 40s. After another cold morning on Monday, a southwesterly flow of mild air will push readings back into the 50s early in the week.

Another storm will move from the central Plains to the Great Lakes by midweek, bringing rain and windy conditions Tuesday, but drying out in time for the big travel day on Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day looks to be partly to mostly cloudy and chilly, with a chance for a shower at night into early Friday as a warm front lifts north.

Saturday: Rain, chilly. High 42

Tonight: Rain, mixing with snow before ending, light accumulation. Low 31

Sunday: Clearing, crisp. High 44 (31)

Monday: Partly sunny, milder. High 54 (33)

Tuesday: Showers p.m., breezy. High 56 (39)

Wednesday: Showers end early, partly sunny. High 52 (43)

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy, cool. High 47 (35)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 46 (36)

Have a great weekend!