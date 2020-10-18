Damp, chilly Sunday, more rain on the way

Showers arrived midday and lingered for a few hours, associated with an upper-level disturbance out ahead of a sagging cold front entering the northwestern part of the state. A good feed of moisture will return overnight and Monday, bringing a fairly steady, soaking rain event averaging 1 to 1.5 inches across much of central Ohio.

The front will drift farther south Tuesday and weaken, as showers taper off. Temperatures will be on the cool side to start the workweek, with highs in the chilly low to mid-50s.

The same front will lift north early Wednesday midweek as a warm front, with scattered showers and a warming trend. The temperature will reach 70 degrees Wednesday, and the low to mid-70s Thursday and Friday. Another cold front will bring showers at the end of the week that may last into Saturday, followed by a little cooldown for the weekend.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers late. Low 50

Monday: Rainy day, cool. High 54

Tuesday: Showers end, clouds linger. High 55 (48)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High 69 (52)

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm, breezy. High 74 (54)

Friday: Showers, breezy, mild. High 71 (57)

Saturday: Early rain, late clearing, cooler. High 58 (48) Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 57 (42)