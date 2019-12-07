Crisp weekend, warming trend coming

Happy Saturday!

Under a chilly dome of high pressure, temperatures tumbled into the low 20s early this morning. Bright sunshine and crisp weather will make it feel like early December, with afternoon readings reaching the upper 30s. We’ll have another cold night in the 20s under partly cloudy skies, as high clouds arrive toward morning in a southwesterly flow aloft.

A return flow will develop Sunday as high pressure moves to the East Coast, bringing an increase in moisture. A few showers could break out by evening to our west, then periods of rain are likely later Sunday night through Monday night.

A strong cold front will follow early Tuesday, with falling temperatures and rain showers ending as a few snow showers later in the day.

Saturday: Sunny, crisp. High 41

Sunday: Clouds return, breezy, mild, showers at night. High 51 (31)

Monday: Showers, mild. High 54 (47)

Tuesday: Showers, windy, turning cooler. High 42, falling through 30s p.m.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, much colder. High 28 (22)

Thursday: Sunny, cold. High 34 (17)

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 39 (25)

Have a great weekend! -Ben