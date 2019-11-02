Crisp fall weekend, few sprinkles

A weak cold front is slipping through the state, accompanied by a narrow band of light showers and breezy conditions typical of November. Clouds have limited temperatures to the mid-40s, but it feels like the 30s with the wind.

Light rain will move off to the later this evening and the clouds will begin to thin out. The temperature will plunge to freezing by dawn under clearing skies. More importantly, we “fall back” tonight at 2 a.m. to EST and gain an hour of extra hour of sleep!

The sky will be mainly sunny on Sunday with a few clouds developing. Another fast-moving frontal system will approach from the northwest late Sunday night and Monday, resulting in an increase in cloudiness, and mild southwesterly flow. The winds will pick up during the day on Monday, and light showers will develop, mainly across the north.

Sunny and chilly weather will return Tuesday, before we get another quick warm-up midweek.

A strong cold front will push across the region on Thursday with a few showers, followed by the coldest air of the season so far on Friday, when highs will hold in the 30s — more like early December. Dry and crisp weather is expected next weekend for the OSU-Maryland game at home, with a noon kickoff Saturday.

Tonight: Evening shower in spots, then gradual clearing late, cold. Low 32

Sunday: Sunshine, crisp. High 47

Monday: Mostly cloudy, windy, milder, showers north. High 55 (37)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High 52 (38)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 54 (33)

Thursday: Clouds return, few showers, breezy. High 46 (36)

Friday: Brisk, cold, some sun. High 38 (29)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, crisp. High 44 (26)

Have a good weekend! -Ben