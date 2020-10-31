Crisp fall weekend, becoming windy and turning much colder Sunday

Full (Blue Moon) and Time Change Late Tonight!

The morning freeze brought the lowest readings of the season so far in parts of central Ohio, with ranging from 26 to 30 degrees at daybreak.

High pressure across the Great Lakes shifted east to the northern Appalachians, bringing plenty of sunshine and crisp readings in the low 50s in a light southerly flow. Communities trick-or-treating this evening will have clear and cool weather, with temperatures in the upper 40s. Gametime weather in State College for the OSU/Penn State 7:30 p.m. matchup will be cold and dry, with readings in the low 40s and a slight breeze.

Late tonight (2 a.m.) we “fall back” an hour, so don’t forget to turn your clocks back before going to bed. Enjoy the Hunter’s Blue Moon–the second full moon of the month–and a rare Halloween full moon.

A cold front trailing low pressure over Canada will sweep through Ohio early Sunday showers, gusty winds and a reinforcing blast of chilly air to open November. It’s even possible a few snowflakes will fly by in the afternoon. Temperatures will fall to near 40 degrees early Sunday afternoon, with strong northwest winds gusting over 30 mph creating a near-freezing wind chill factor.

After a frosty start early Monday and an unseasonably cold day, sunny day, the weather will gradually moderate with highs returning to the low to mid-60s Wednesday through Friday. Sunny, quiet weather will prevail for Election Day, with dry conditions in virtually all of the nation, except the Pacific Northwest and northern New England.

Forecast

Saturday: Bright sun, crisp. High 52

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cold. Low 46

Sunday: Early showers, becoming windy. High 52, falling to near 40

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, brisk, cold. High 44 (30)

Tuesday: Sunny. High 54 (28)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 62 (38)

Thursday: Partly sunny, mild. High 65 (44)

Have a good evening! -Ben