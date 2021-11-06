The chilliest air of the season so far resulted in subfreezing mornings most of the week. The northwesterly flow from Canada has held afternoon readings in the crisp 40s and low 50s. High pressure over the region is providing ample sunshine and crystal-clear skies.

High pressure stretching over the central Appalachians will keep our weather fair and seasonably cool heading into the next week, with a gradual warming trend as the wind becomes southerly. A wet weather system drenching the Southeast will pass well to the south of the region.

The weather will remain dry until later in the week. A weak cold front will bring some clouds Tuesday into Wednesday, but the best opportunity for rain will come Thursday and Friday, followed by another shot of chilly air for the weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Sunny, seasonal. High 54

Tonight: Clear, frost. Low 32

Sunday: Bright sunshine. High: 60

Monday: Sunny, milder. High 63 (37)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 63 (42)

Wednesday: Clouds increase. High 62 (45)

Thursday: Showers likely. High 65 (48)

Friday: More rain. High 56 (49)