COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Crawford County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency due to Monday’s winter weather.

The county’s sheriff’s office warned drivers that rural roads may be hazardous due to blowing and drifting snow and patches of ice.

Snow showers are expected to taper off overnight, with furries possible Tuesday.

According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, there are three classifications of snow emergencies.

LEVEL 1:

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2:

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3:

All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.