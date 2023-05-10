COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The northern lights, or aurora borealis, could be visible tonight across the northernmost United States.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center, a moderate geomagnetic storm (G2) will follow a partial halo coronal mass ejection (CME) that was observed erupting on the surface of the sun last Sunday.

NOAA is currently projecting that the northern lights could be visible Wednesday night across the northern tier of states from Washington to Minnesota, Michigan and northern New York.

Rarely, the northern lights are witnessed as far south as Ohio, although current projections make this unlikely, unless the geomagnetic storm is enhanced by additional energy and magnetic field interactions, which is nearly impossible to predict.

Recently, the northern lights were visible as far south as Arizona, Oklahoma and Virginia on Apr. 24, following a G4 storm, which is exceptionally far south. Normally, views of the shimmering lights are confined to places such as Canada, Scandinavia, and Alaska.

Solar plasma comprising electromagnetic radiation and charged particles interact with Earth’s magnetosphere to produce the northern lights. The bombardment of charged particles striking oxygen and nitrogen atoms above Earth’s polar regions emits curtains or streaks of mostly red and yellow light, known as an aurora.

NOAA is projecting a moderate G2 storm associated with the current CME event. More powerful eruptions can disturb radio signals and disturb satellite navigation.

Sunspot activity and associated solar flares have been increasing during this active phase of an 11-year solar cycle that is expected to peak in 2025, which means additional opportunities will arise to view the northern lights in the coming months.