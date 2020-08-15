Cooler weekend, spotty rain

Low pressure over West Virginia and a trough extending northwest, along with some instability, are contributing to an area of showers an few isolated storms pivoting west-southwest to the I-71 corridor. The rain will push off to the east this evening and diminish around sunset..

Drier air will filter overnight, allowing skies to slowly clear and temperatures to fall back to more comfortable levels in the low 60s.

A cold front will cross the state Sunday afternoon, with a narrow surge of moisture and a broken band of scattered showers and storms, a few containing gusty winds and brief heavy rain. Cooler and less humid air will follow Sunday night and stay with us all week.

Morning lows will dip into the 50s in most places, and highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, until southerly winds return at the end of the week. The weather looks to be dry all week, with a possible return of some late day showers next weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers developing east half. High 83 Tonight: Gradual clearing, little cooler. Low 65

Sunday: Partly sunny, storm p.m. High 82

Monday: Sunny, less humid. High 82 (61)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 79 (58)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 81 (56)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 83 (58)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 85 (60)

Saturday: More clouds, shower/storm. High 87 (66)

Have a good weekend! -Ben