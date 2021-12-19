COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 38

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low 25

Monday: Sunshine returns. High 42

Tuesday: Sunny. High 43 (26)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 39 (29)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Low pressure and the rain from yesterday have continued to move east of Ohio overnight. Despite a little clearing early, skies will be mostly cloudy today, with a little more sunshine by late this afternoon. After a cold start this morning, the temperature will only recover into the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.

Clouds will diminish overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy, and the temperature will bottom out in the 20s tomorrow morning, around 25 in Columbus.

High pressure will move into the region bringing sunshine back tomorrow. It will be milder with highs in the low 40s. A weak and dry cold front will move through the region tomorrow night. High pressure will build back into the region Tuesday. Another weak and mainly dry cold front will move through Wednesday morning. High pressure follows very closely again. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low-40s. With the front Wednesday morning and colder air behind it, the high temperature will only be in the 30s.



It will warm into he 50s with a chance of showers by the end of the week and Christmas Day.

Enjoy Your Sunday!!

-Bob