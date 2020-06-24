Cooler weather returns to central Ohio, with a few pop-up showers

A warm, muggy start to the week has been replaced by cooler, drier air. In a northwesterly flow aloft, a few showers will develop during the afternoon with an upper-level disturbance.

Temperatures will top out in the comfortable upper 70s, and lows tonight will fall back into the pleasant upper 50s.

More clouds will develop on Thursday with another impulse, bringing a better chance for passing afternoon showers and storms, as readings peak in the upper 70s.

Warmer and more humid air will be carried by southerly winds, pushing a warm front north on Friday, triggering a few scattered storms across the northern part of the state.

The weekend will be warm and humid, with periods of showers and storms, as low pressure waves transit the Great Lakes and interact with sticky air.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mix sun and clouds, spotty showers north. High 78

Tonight: Partly cloudy, comfortable. Low 59

Thursday: More clouds, few afternoon storms. High 80

Friday: Partly sunny, warm, more humid, late storm. High 85 (63)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, storms. High 86 (70)

Sunday: Clouds, humid, pop-up storms. High 85 (69)

Monday: Showers, storms likely. High 84 (69)