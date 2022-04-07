A cold front pushed through the state Wednesday night, bringing cooler temperatures and patchy fog. With some sunshine, readings still only reach the cool mid-50s. More clouds will develop in the afternoon, with the chance for a few isolated showers, mainly across the east.

An upper low will dip into the region Friday and Saturday, keeping the weather cool (40s) and unsettled, with more showers Friday afternoon through Saturday. Isolated thunder is possible.

The rain later Friday night and Saturday will mix with snowflakes, coupled with chilly readings in the 30s in the morning and low 40s in the afternoon. Sunshine will return Sunday, mixed with clouds, though temperatures will top out in the crisp low 50s.

Warmer weather will make it feel more springlike next week. A few showers will develop with a warm front early Tuesday. More numerous showers and storms are likely Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s both days.

Forecast

Thursday: Some sun, isolated shower p.m. High 56

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low 35

Friday: Cloudy, chilly, showers p.m. High 46

Saturday: Snow/rain showers, brisk. High 44 (34)

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 55 (32)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, shower, mild. High 67 (38)

Tuesday: Showers a.m., warmer. High 71 (52)

Wednesday: Scattered showers, storms. High 73 (56)