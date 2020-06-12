Cooler weather returns for the weekend in central Ohio, few early showers

A much more comfortable air mass has settled in after Wednesday evening’s raucous storms that brought veins of mostly straight-line wind damage across the state. Remarkably, severe thunderstorm and/or tornado warning boxes covered at least a portion of all 88 Ohio counties, including a tiny sliver of Van Vert County in the northwest.

The NWS confirmed weak tornado touchdowns in Ross and Columbiana counties, and winds gusts to 80 mph in Marion that caused pockets of damage. Heavy wind damage caused by a downburst was observed across northwest Columbus east to Worthington.

High pressure moving east from the Plains will bring us a beautiful Friday with low humidity. A weak cold front will slip south across the state tonight, adding some clouds and few light showers to the forecast overnight and Saturday morning.

A reinforcing shot of cool air will make it feel rather cool again for June this weekend, which has been a weekend trend in recent weeks. An upper-level low will drift back toward the Great Lakes, keeping us in a northeasterly flow at the surface, which favors cool and dry weather early next week.

Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 81

Saturday: Early showers, cooler some sun p.m.. High 69 (56)

Sunday: Sunshine. High 72 (50)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 77 (53)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 80 (56)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, shower. High 83 (59)

Thursday: Sunny, warmer. High 86 (63)

Have a great weekend! -Ben