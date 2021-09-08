Cooler today with morning showers then gradual clearing

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST



Today: Morning showers and storms, gradual clearing. High 78

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low 56

Thursday: Mostly sunny, slight chance of showers. High 76

Friday: Sunny, nice day. High 78 (53)

Saturday: Sunshine, warm. High 82 (55)



FORECAST DISCUSSION



A large trough of low pressure is digging into Central Ohio this morning. Rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder will move southeast with the associated cold front. Rain and clouds will quickly diminish behind the front. Skies will gradually clear. The high temperature will be a few degrees below normal, in the upper 70s.



High pressure centered in the Mississippi Valley will expand into the Ohio Valley next. It will be mostly sunny tomorrow but there is a slight risk of an afternoon shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Expect more sunshine but it will be cooler with Friday’s highs in the mid-70s.



Saturday and Sunday will be warmer with highs near normal in the low 80s.

Another front will move south from the Great Lakes Monday and Tuesday with a chance of rain Tuesday.



Happy Hump Day!!

-Bob