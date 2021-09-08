Cooler today with morning showers then gradual clearing

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Morning showers and storms, gradual clearing.  High 78
Tonight: Mostly clear, cool.  Low 56
Thursday: Mostly sunny, slight chance of showers. High 76
Friday: Sunny, nice day. High 78 (53)
Saturday: Sunshine, warm.  High 82 (55)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

A large trough of low pressure is digging into Central Ohio this morning.  Rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder will move southeast with the associated cold front. Rain and clouds will quickly diminish behind the front.  Skies will gradually clear.  The high temperature will be a few degrees below normal, in the upper 70s.

High pressure centered in the Mississippi Valley will expand into the Ohio Valley next. It will be mostly sunny tomorrow but there is a slight risk of an afternoon shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Expect more sunshine but it will be cooler with Friday’s highs in the mid-70s. 

Saturday and Sunday will be warmer with highs near normal in the low 80s.

Another front will move south from the Great Lakes Monday and Tuesday with a chance of rain Tuesday.

Happy Hump Day!!
-Bob

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather Headlines

Sign up for severe weather alerts

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Reynoldsburg school district proposes bond issue to replace aging middle school, other needs

Anticipation builds for Arena District DORA to open, but no firm date set

Armed carjacking near Ohio State University campus ends in pursuit

Three injured after crash in Easton

Ladder Co. 3 ensures firefighters who died on 9/11 will always be remembered

Rescue groups collecting donations for pets

More Local News