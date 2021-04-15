Cooler through the weekend with a few showers possible

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, breezy, much cooler, chance of showers northeast. High 51

Tonight: Gradual clearing, cold morning. Low 38

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 58

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 60 (39)

Sunday: Partly sunny, light PM showers. High 61 (41)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 63 (40)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Sprawling high pressure in the upper Plains has the Ohio Valley in a northwesterly flow this morning. The temperature will slowly drop to the upper 30s to low 40s by daybreak.

With this setup colder air will continue to flow into the Ohio Valley today. Combined with widespread cloud cover Central Ohio highs struggle up to about 50, more than 10 degrees below normal. It will be colder to the north and warmer in southern Ohio with highs in the mid-upper 50s.

There is a slight risk of showers that develop in northeast Ohio will reach parts of Central Ohio this afternoon. Surface high pressure shifting west to east into the region will dry things out tonight. It will be partly cloudy and cold, mid to upper 30s, with patchy frost possible.

Expect more sunshine tomorrow but the high temperature will be below average, in the mid to upper 50s. There will be a slight chance of showers this weekend, most likely Sunday. Weekend highs will be a little cooler than average, around 60. Temperatures rebound but only into the low to mid 60s Monday and Tuesday before it gets cooler again.

Stay Warm!

-Bob