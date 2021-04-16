Cooler than normal , chance of showers this weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and cool. High 57

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly. Low 39

Saturday: Partly sunny, slight chance of PM showers. High 60

Sunday: Partly cloudy, scattered shower possible. High 61 (41)

Monday: Sunshine, warmer. High 64 (40)

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, chance of showers. High 62 (43)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The region remains sandwiched between low pressure northeast and high pressure centered in the northern Plains. There is a potential for patchy frost in areas where clouds break and that are protected from the wind. The temperature will drop mainly into the mid to upper 30s this morning.

Today, after a chilly start, there won’t be quite as much cold air being pumped into Central Ohio. Surface low pressure to our northeast will shift farther to the east. Skies will be partly cloudy to sunny. Winds will be lighter. Afternoon highs, which barely reached 50 yesterday, will reach the mid to upper 50s. That’s still below the average high of 64.

Tonight will be dry and chilly. It will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to around 40.

Tomorrow will still be squeezed between high and low pressure with lighter winds and partly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be around 60.

There will also be a little better chance of showers Sunday afternoon. Monday will be dry. A cold front will bring the chance for rain back for Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 60s.

I hope you have a Happy Friday-Fri-YAY!

-Bob