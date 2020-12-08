Cooler than normal again today, the warming trend starts tomorrow

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, brisk and chilly. High 39

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low 31

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, colder. High 46

Thursday: Mostly sunny. 30/52

Friday: Partly sunny, warm. 33/56

Saturday: Rain, mild. 43/52

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It won’t be as cloudy as yesterday but it will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy today. Flurries and snow showers are not likely today, We could get patchy fog, which can mean freezing fog and icy spots especially on bridges and overpasses if it develops The wind, will be in that 5-10 mph range again and will shift from northwest this morning to southwest by the afternoon commute. So after some locations drop into the low-mid 20s we will get closer to the average high this afternoon. That number is 43. We will top out on the low side of 40.

Tonight won’t be as cold with the southwest breeze and thicker cloud cover. The low temperature will still be near freezing at daybreak.

You will really start to notice the warmup over the next few days. A high pressure ridge out of the west will rule our weather through Friday. Temperatures will be unseasonably mild with highs peaking in the mid to upper 50s Friday.

Enjoy Your Tuesday!!

-Bob