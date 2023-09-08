QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Isolated shower, cloudy, high 77

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 60

Saturday: Isolated shower, partly sunny, high 78

Sunday: Stray shower, high 78

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 80

Tuesday: PM showers, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

Cooler weather has arrived. Expect highs in the upper 70s this afternoon under mainly cloudy skies. We’ll be looking at just an isolated shower chance this afternoon. Wind speeds will be light and out of the north throughout the day, and humidity continues to drop back. Should be a nice evening for Football Friday Nite! Temperatures will be in the mid 70s at kickoff, and fall into the upper 60s as games wrap up.

For Saturday, another fairly nice day! Expect partly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 70s. A great day for the first OSU home game. We will, once again, be looking at an isolated shower chance, mainly during the afternoon/evening.

We’re still in the upper 70s for Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies. Might feel a bit sticky at times, and we’ll be watching for stray showers, especially southeast of the I-71 corridor. The weekend is far from a washout, but isolated shower activity is forecast.

Monday looks to be one of our nicer days. Expect highs in the lower 80s, with just a few clouds out. Humidity will be fairly comfortable. Showers then return later Tuesday.

-McKenna