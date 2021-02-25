Cooler, less wind, rain in the central Ohio weekend forecast

High pressure will provide sunshine and seasonably cool weather, with highs in the low in central Ohio, and another cold night in the mid- to upper 20s. Winds will be light, after a blustery Wednesday.

Clouds will slowly increase Friday, as a couple of weak disturbances move across the northern and southern states, drawing moisture northward into the Ohio Valley. Showers will develop Friday night and linger into the first part of the day Saturday. Mild readings will persist, as temperatures rise into the 50s in a moist southerly flow.

Another system tracking across the South Sunday, with rain likely in the morning, and a shower later ahead of a cold front crossing the state in the evening. Showers may end as a few flurries early Monday, before skies clear.

Readings will fall to seasonable levels early next week, with dry conditions.

Forecast

Thursday: Mix sun and clouds, cooler. High 42 Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly. Low 25

Friday: Sun a.m., increasing clouds, rain at night. High 46

Saturday: Showers early, mostly cloudy. High 54 (39)

Sunday: Periods of rain, mild. High 56 (40)

Monday: Mix sun and clouds, cooler. High 45 (35)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 43 (25)