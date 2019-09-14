Cooler, less humid air arrives for the weekend

Good Saturday!

A cold front slipped through the state overnight, sparking a line of storms that weakened, marking the end of a four-day September heat wave in the low 90s. This will ensure pleasant conditions in Bloomington, IN, for the Buckeyes game, with a noon kickoff (mid-70s).

More comfortable weather will prevail this weekend, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, and lower humidity. Temperatures will rebound to summer-like levels next week in the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine and a continuation of our dry late summer pattern.

Tropical Storm Humberto (40 mph) has formed near the Abaco Islands and is drifting northwest, and will follow a course similar to Dorian through the northern Bahamas, skimming Florida’s east coast this weekend. Then an abrupt turn is expected to the east on Monday as a cold front pushes south through the Mid-Atlantic, sweeping what will likely be Hurricane Humberto out to sea.

Today: Partly sunny, cooler, less humid. High 81

Tonight: Moonlit sky, cool. Low 59

Sunday: Sunny, warmer. High 83

Monday: Mainly sunny High 86 (66)

Tuesday: Sunny. High 84 (64)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 85 (62)

Thursday: Sunshine. High 86 (62)

Friday: Sunny High 87 (63)

Have a great weekend! -Ben