Cooler, drier weather will feel like early fall this week

Low pressure over southeastern Canada pushed a cold front through Ohio earlier in the day, bringing welcome rainfall that averaged around a half-inch, with heavier amounts in parts of southern Ohio.. Drier air is filtering in on a northwesterly flow that will lower both the temperature and humidity this evening.

High pressure from Canada will build in for the next few days, with comfortable temperatures in the 70s during the afternoon and cool mornings ranging from the upper 40s to mid-50s. A return flow from the southwest will boost temperatures briefly to the low 80s Wednesday ahead of the next cold front, which will bring a rain, possibly augmented by tropical moisture.

Tropical Storm Sally will intensify into a Category 1 hurricane Monday before making landfall overnight in southeastern Louisiana. The remnants of Sally will turn northeast across the Mid South later in the week.

Forecast

Sunday: Partial clearing. High 82

Tonight: Mainly clear, cooler, less humid. Low 58

Monday: Partly cloudy, pleasant. High 74

Tuesday: Sunny. High 76 (49)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 81 (55)

Thursday: Clouds, showers likely. High 74 (63)

Friday: Sun, cooler. High 67 (53) Saturday: Sunny, nice. High 68 (45)