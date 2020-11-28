Cooler but sunny weekend ahead

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low in the 30s

Today: Clearing skies, high 47

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 30

Sunday: Partly cloudy, rain overnight into Monday, high 51

Monday: Rain, then wet snow overnight, high 39

Tuesday: Snow showers, high 34

Wednesday: Flurries, then clearing clouds, high 36

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Small Business Saturday!

Sunshine will make a return this weekend ahead of showers and the first measuarable snowfall of the season to start the workweek.

We’re starting the day with clearing clouds and a chilly northwesterly breeze. These combined have helped temperatures fall down to the 30s, with a wind chill making it feel at least 5 degrees colder.

High pressure will take charge today and tomorrow, which means more sunshine is on the way. Despite the sunny sky, highs will only climb to the mid to upper 40s, which is seasonal for this time of year.

As high pressure slides to the south, then southeast Sunday, winds will shift to the south which will help temperatures to climb from 30 degrees Sunday morning to around 50 by the afternoon.

Big changes are heading our way for the workweek. A cold front will slide through the area Sunday night into Monday, which will help colder air funnel in. This will combine with moisture moving in from the south which will result in rain and eventually snow showers.

Chilly rain will start up late Sunday night and continue into the morning drive Monday. Rain will change over to snow through the day, and become all snow after sunset.

Monday night into Tuesday could mark the first measurable snowfall for Central Ohio. Initially, snow will struggle to stick due to warmer temperatures and rain. But, but Tuesday morning, we could have 1-2″ of snow.

As snow showers continue Tuesday and par with some lake enhanced snow, we could pick up snowfall totals around 2 inches around the Ohio River, closer to 2-4″ around and north of I-70, and a few isolated spots farther north picking up closer to 5″.

A few flurries will continue Wednesday ahead of a drier but cloudy and chilly end to the week.

Have a great day!

-Liz