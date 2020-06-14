Cool weekend, some sun and showers in the south

We woke up to pleasant readings in the upper 40s to near 50 on the last weekend of spring under a clear sky. High pressure over Quebec, Canada, will keep us under relatively cool northeasterly circulation.

Some clouds will develop through the day as an upper-level disturbance dives southeast from Indiana to southeastern Kentucky, bringing scattered showers to southern Ohio. Some of that moisture will wrap around the system as far west as the I-71 corridor on Monday, with enough instability for pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening.

When the low finally pulls east midweek, temperatures will return to seasonable June levels. More typical summer heat and humidity will return by the end of the week on the western side of an Atlantic ridge, with a few scattered afternoon storms next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Sun mixing with clouds, showers southeast. High 70 Tonight: More clouds, light showers south. Low 58

Monday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 76

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 80 (59)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 83 (59)

Thursday: Warm sunshine. High 87 (62)

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot. High 88 (65)

Saturday: Partly sunny, pop-up storms p.m. High 90 (68)

Have a great day! -Ben