Low pressure drifting away across the northern Great Lakes will be replaced by another storm system settling in over the weekend, which will bring damp, windy and unseasonably cool weather in the coming days.

Skies partially cleared, allowing temperatures to edge up into the mid-60s. Clouds increased this evening, with scattered showers and rumbles of thunder southeast of Columbus. A line of showers and storms that developed ahead of a cold front in Indiana will weaken tonight moving into central Ohio, though a little rain is likely, along with rumbles of thunder.

Another storm system will turn northward from the Southeast up the Appalachians on Sunday. The bulk of the rain will fall east of the Ohio Valley, though light will develop in the afternoon and evening wrapping around the storm.

Chilly weather will return behind low pressure that will intensify and retrograde over the southeastern Canada and the northern Great Lakes. Bands of rain or showers will pivot southeast through on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will stay in the low to mid-50s, before returning to more seasonal levels later in the week, as conditions dry out.

Forecast

Tonight: Scattered showers. Low 48

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High 56

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, showers. High 48 (41)

Tuesday: Cloudy, breezy, light showers. High 51 (40)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 55 (39)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late shower. High 64 (40)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 67 (46)

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 69 (49)