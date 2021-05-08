Cool weather may delay widespread cicada emergence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A few cicadas have been spotted in central Ohio the past few days, but we may have a little time before the large black and orange insects, with sparkling red eyes and clear wings, come out in full force.

An extended period of cool weather lasting through the middle of May will delay the widespread emergence of the periodical cicadas this spring.

The cicadas are predicted to come out of the ground once soil temperatures warm to around 64 degrees.

Brood X, last seen in 2004, are expected to put on a noisy display for about a month after appearing in wooded areas, laying eggs and then dying.

David Shetlar, an Ohio State University entomologist, sampled soil temperatures in Prairie Oaks Metro Park Thursday, and confirmed that soil temperatures well below the ground (about 6 to 8 inches) were still in the low 50s. At these levels, cicada nymphs (immature form) remain quiescent.

In 2016, Brood V made a racket in late spring for several weeks in eastern Ohio. “We call it chorusing. It’s one of the strategies they have in order to discourage birds and other animals,” said Shetlar.

“There are 12 existing 17-year broods (in northeastern North America) and three 13-year broods (mainly in the southern states). Ohio has five broods that can emerge in various locations of the state.”

Soil temperature are a reflection of air temperatures, which will not warm up to seasonal levels on a regular basis until after May 20, which will delay the clatter.