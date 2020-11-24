Cool today, wet tomorrow, milder Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Overcast, chilly and breezy. Temp around 30

Today: Mostly cloudy, isolated sprinkles northwest. High 46

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy, sprinkle. Low 38

Wednesday: Rainy, windy and milder. High 56

Thanksgiving Day: Isolated morning showers and breezy. 47/55

Friday: Partly sunny, mild. 44/56

Saturday: More sunshine, mild. 39/50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The computer models are suggesting that a little rain/snow mix will move into northern Central Ohio before it transitions to just light rain. The light rain will move north by late afternoon. That will leave a mostly cloudy sky and a dry day for most of the area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance of showers late. The low will be around 40.

Tomorrow precipitation moves into Ohio from the west. The northern edge will be a rain/snow mix but it will be mostly rain ahead of low pressure in the Mississippi Valley. Ahead of the system it will become windy. As the low lifts near northeast Ohio the rain will continue and amount to around one inch by Thanksgiving morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

The weekend looks mainly dry with a chance of showers late Sunday and Monday, possibly mixed with wet snow showers to the north Monday.

Have A Great Tuesday!

-Bob