Cool today, cold tonight, weekend sunshine and nice days

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, breezy, spotty PM showers. High 61

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Low 36

Saturday: Brilliant sunshine. High 68

Sunday: Sunny, nice day. High 78 (53)

Monday: Cloudy, showers, thunderstorms possible. High 74 (60)

Tuesday: Showers likely. High 71 (58)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure, centered in the Northern Plains, is building into the region this morning. That will bring cooler air into Central Ohio as a chilly northwesterly wind. A few light showers or sprinkles will be possible at the peak of daytime heating which will only be in the upper 50s to around 60.

High pressure will be almost directly over Ohio tonight leading to mainly clear skies and the temperature plunging into the low to mid-30s with patchy frost tomorrow morning.

It warms up this weekend with the surface high sliding to the southeast and finally off the east coast. It will be a brilliantly sunny day tomorrow with a high in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper-70s.

After a nice weekend widespread rain showers will move into the region from the southwest Sunday night/Monday morning behind the retreating high pressure.

Next a cold front will cross the Ohio Valley northwest to southeast Monday night into Tuesday morning. There will be showers with a chance of thunderstorms Monday and rain more likely on Tuesday. Wet with highs in the low to mid-70s is how we will start next week.

Happy Friday/Fri-YAY!

-Bob