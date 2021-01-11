Cool start to the week with some milder weather on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, cool. High 39

Tonight: Some clearing, colder. Low 25

Tuesday: Sunshine returns, breezy day. High 41

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 44 (28)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 46 (32)

Friday: Chance of rain or snow, then rain. High 37 (33)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Surface high pressure building across the Tennessee Valley combined with an increasingly southwesterly flow will help warm things up here in southern and central Ohio. Meanwhile our Buckeyes will enjoy daytime temperatures in the mid-70s in Miami. Even at kick-off it will be a very comfortable 70 degrees. GO BUCKS!

It will be very breezy tomorrow with winds around 15 mph and gusts in the low-mid 20s. High temperatures will be in the low-40s. Expect afternoon temperatures in the mid-40s to upper 40s south on Wednesday and Thursday. We will likely see upper 40s near the Ohio River.

A Polar front will bring colder air into the region Thursday night. Temperatures will be back around normal with upper 30s for highs and 20s for lows by the weekend.

Rain showers Thursday night will change to snow showers by Friday morning, then back to rain showers during the day Friday.

The weekend will be dry and colder with highs only in the low to mid-30s.

Happy Buckeye Monday!

-Bob