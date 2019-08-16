Cool place on a hot, humid day down under Delaware County

On a sweltering summer day, there is place besides the pool to cool off within a half-hour drive from Columbus.

In 1934, Richard Leitch and a partner re-discovered Olentangy Caverns in southern Delaware County, just to the west of U.S. 23.

Carved out of a limestone formation by torrents of water tens of millions of years ago, the caverns provide visitors with a look at the underside of Ohio. The first level descends 55 feet, where the temperature is 54 degrees year-round.

Water drains to the second level of the caverns, which is no longer accessible at a depth of 105 feet, and reportedly has an ancient small lake.

The history of the rocks and discovery of the passageways is told in the museum at ground level, filled with Native American artifacts such as arrowheads, mixed with fossils.

The retrieved bones of an ox that toppled accidentally into the cavern in 1810 marked the first discovery by white settlers of the underground cave, where Wyandot Indians found a workshop and safe haven from Delaware or Lenni Lenape.

A 17-year-old stagecoach robber, L. M. Wells made the initial discovery of the caverns in the early 1800s, storing his loot. He carved his name in the rock in 1834.

The Crystal Room is actively growing, gathering dripping water that contains minerals, which help the crystals grow. There are stalactites (grow from the ceiling) and stalagmites (extend from the ground), which sometimes meet to form a column.

Masonry and walkways surrounding the natural formations required six months of excavation of tons of mud by a team of men in 1934, prior to the opening of the caverns to the public.