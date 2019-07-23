Cool night ahead, warmer temps on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few clouds, low 59

Wednesday: Mixed clouds, isolated shower east, high 81

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 84

Friday: Mostly sunny, still dry, high 88

Saturday: Bit more muggy, some clouds, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a very nice day today with a few popcorn clouds, otherwise temps in the upper 70s to near 80. Tonight winds will relax and the skies will clear, with temps a degree or two cooler than this morning.

That means we all should be in the middle to upper 50s to start the day on Wednesday. A weak disturbance will work south into our area, and this may be enough to spark a random shower, mainly east, on Wednesday.

Thursday, high pressure will take over in our area, and give us mostly sunny skies, temps in the middle 80s and lower humidity. Friday stacks up the same way with mostly sunny skies, but few degrees hotter in the upper 80.

Over the weekend the high will shift to the east, and on the backside we will have more of a southeasterly flow, and this will allow temps to surge back to near 90, with higher humidity returning, which will make it feel worse.

We will remain near 90 for Sunday and Monday, with temps gradually cooling off for Tuesday of next week as we watch a weak front starting to drag south for Tuesday. Temps will remain in the upper 80s ahead of the front.

-Dave