Cool Morning, Warm Afternoon

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon sprinkles.High 81

Tonight: Mainly clear, comfortable. Low 58

Thursday: Sunny and warm. High 85

Friday: Brilliant sunshine, warmer. 88(63)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, moderately humid. 89(65)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It is cool enough in a few locations that you might need a light jacket. You definitely won’t need it later today though.



It will be another comfortable and warm day in Central Ohio. Skies will be a mix of sunshine and cumulus clouds again and there is a slight risk of isolated, brief and light showers this afternoon.

Skies will be mainly clear again tonight. Temperatures will again drop down to near 60 by daybreak.

Surface high pressure will dominate this week’s weather. That means a dry and sunny forecast with gradually warmer days with comfortable humidity levels. By this weekend high temperatures will climb near 90 and it will humid again, though not as oppressive as the recent heatwave. It will be hot and humid Monday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday night and Tuesday. Highs will be within a few degrees of 90 through Tuesday.

Have A Great Day.

-Bob