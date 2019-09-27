Cool Morning Then Warmer This Weekend

QUICK WEATHER



COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, not humid. High 82

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm. Low 67

Saturday: Partly cloudy, humid again. High 87

Sunday: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon showers, possibly a storm. 86(66)

Monday: Mostly sunny, summer warmth. 89(68)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Surface high pressure will shift to the east today allowing warmer air to make its way into the Ohio Valley. The very dry air mass over us will be a little moister by this afternoon. Humidity will be around 30%, still very comfortable, and highs will make it into the low to mid-80s… about 82 in Columbus.

That is only the beginning. A front will sag from the Great Lakes into the northern part of the state Saturday, weakening all the way. There will be only a very slight risk of an isolated shower or sprinkle, the way it looks now. That same frontal system lifts back north Sunday. There will be a slight chance of showers then too.



The real heat wave will begin Monday. Unseasonably warm air will follow that front bringing highs in the upper 80s to around 90 to end September and begin October. A new high temperature record seems likely for October 1st. Right now that record is 88.



Have A Great Friday and Weekend!

-Bob