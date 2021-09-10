Cool morning, nice day and summer weather on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny, nice day.  High 78
Tonight: Mostly clear.  Low 56
Saturday: Sunshine, warm.  High 83
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy.  High 87 (66)
Monday: Few clouds, hot afternoon.  High 88 (68)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

The center of a large area of high pressure will drift east across Ohio today. We will be treated to a sunny and very comfortable day. The high temperature will be in the mid-upper 70s, only slightly below “normal”.

As the high moves east the winds will shift to the south tonight. A southerly flow of warm air will dominate the forecast through next week. Tomorrow the high temperature will be in the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be real reminders that summer really isn’t over quite yet.  The southwest flow and abundant sunshine will help high temperatures flirt with 90-degrees.

A shortwave moving through the Great Lakes along with a surface front north of Central Ohio will give us a chance of showers mainly Tuesday night and Wednesday. Wednesday high will be in the mid-80s.

Happy Friday-Fri-YAY!!
-Bob

