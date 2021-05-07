Cool May pattern, pop-up late afternoon showers, more rain on Mother’s Day

Periods of sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds and scattered showers with another disturbance moving through the area. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side, with highs around 60 degrees.

Scattered showers and isolated storms will taper off in the evening, with clearing Saturday morning, resulting in pockets of frost. Dry weather is forecasted for Saturday, with cool conditions in the upper 50s.

A storm in the central Plains will arrive late Saturday night and Sunday, bringing more rain. The low will track near the I-70 corridor Sunday evening, bringing a wet Mother’s Day, with temperatures mainly in the 50s, briefly rising into the mid-60s in the evening. Rain will gradually end Sunday night. Clearing skies and cool conditions will return early next week.

Forecast