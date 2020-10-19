Cool and wet start to the workweek

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Showers, mild, P.M. thunder possible. High 57

Tonight: Showers, becoming scattered late. Low 50

Tuesday: Scattered showers. High 61

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, warmer. 51/71

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. 55/75

Friday: Chance for showers returns. 57/72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It’s a cool, wet and gray start to the workweek.

Rain showers will continue today as a front stay stalled down to our southeast. Rainfall will stay light and become more scattered to isolated this afternoon. Widespread, we could see about half an inch or so from the showers.

This evening, the system will move up to the I-71 corridor. Because of this, the heaviest rain will stay along and southeast of 71, and even a few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Even with another half inch of rainfall expected tonight, flooding will not be a concern since we’ve been so dry.

More showers and below normal high temperatures are in the forecast for Tuesday. Showers will start to wrap up in the afternoon as temperatures climb up to around 60 degrees.

Drying and warming conditions return for Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will start off in the 50s and then reach a high in the 70s, which is above normal for this time of year.

As another cold front moves in Friday, it will brig in another chance for rain followed by much more seasonal temperatures for the weekend, and first Buckeye football game of the season!

Have a great day!

-Liz