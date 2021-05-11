Cool again today, gradual warm-up heading into the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Early AM sprinkles, clearing and breezy. High 57

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold. Low 35

Wednesday: Patchy frosty early, sunny, milder afternoon. High 62

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild. High 64 (39)

Friday: Partly cloudy, warmer, High 67 (45)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm. High 70(46)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Flood Warnings are still in effect for the Scioto River at Prospect and at Circleville. Minor flooding is expected to recede as the river crests in Marion today and Circleville tomorrow.

A weak boundary is moving through the region from north to south this morning. Clouds have thickened up and there is a slight risk of some light showers or sprinkles mainly before daybreak. With the cloud cover morning temperatures should not be as cold as yesterday.

Surface high pressure will clear the post frontal clouds this morning. It will be sunny with high clouds moving in this afternoon. Then it will clear again this evening. Today’s high will be in the mid to upper 50s, still below normal.

Sprawling surface high pressure will build into the Ohio Valley this week and essentially be held in place temporarily by a large upper trough in the northeast. That will keep our daytime skies partly to mostly sunny.

It will be cold enough and clear enough for patchy frost tomorrow morning. A slow warming trend will also start during the day. Expect highs back in the mid-60s Thursday and Friday. As high pressure begins to move east high temperatures will begin to warm up into the 70s for the weekend.

Enjoy Your Tuesday!!

-Bob