Continued Sunny and Warm For Summer’s Last Week

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Sunny and breezy.High 85

Tonight: Mainly clear, cool. Low 61

Thursday: Brilliant sunshine, warm. High 87

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. 89(63)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, very warm. 90(64)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

How about another day like yesterday? Sprawling high pressure centered over the northeast and stretching all the way into the Mississippi Valley will keep skies mostly sunny and blue again. By this afternoon relative humidity will be around 30% again with dewpoints in the low 50s. High temperatures will top out in the mid-80s in Columbus for another perfect day. It will be another clear and comfortable night with lows near 60 again.



The same kind of weather will dominate the rest of the week and into the weekend with one noticeable difference. It will get warmer from day to day during the days through Saturday. Part two of this exceptional weather pattern will be continued low humidity even as it heats up. Normal highs are in the mid to upper 70s. By Saturday, highs will be around 90 with comfortable night time lows in the low–mid 60s.

I hope you enjoy this great weather!

-Bob