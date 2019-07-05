Continued Steamy with Pop-Up Storms

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, humid, with pop-up showers and storms.High 90

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy, chance of pop-up showers and storms. Low 72

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, humid, and breezy. High 88

Sunday: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers and storms. 85(70)

Monday: Sunshine returns, mild, low humidity. 83(64)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

You know this by heart. It has generally been the same weather pattern all week, as expected. Patchy fog will mostly dissipate this morning though humidity will stay high. Once again we will have a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky. We can expect a few scattered showers and storms, especially late afternoon. It will be another hot summer afternoon with the high temperature near 90 and the heat indices around 95.

It will be another muggy night with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, most likely this evening. Dew points stay right around 70 which will allow low temperatures only into the steamy low 70s.

The weather won’t change most on Saturday, just another sticky day with an even better chance of showers and thunderstorms. The focus for storms will be a cold front which will slowly cross the state from north to south. The humid midday high will be in the mid to upper 80s with the heat index peak around 90.

We will get into a northwesterly flow behind that front and therefore a less humid and cooler pattern.

Have A Happy Friday, Fri-YAY!! And a Great Weekend!!

-Bob