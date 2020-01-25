Wintry weather returns to Columbus this weekend

Good Saturday!

Winter is working back into the picture behind low pressure over the Northeast and a large upper low trailing the surface system, which reflects a pool of colder air.

Rain will change to wet snow, which will fall through the overnight hours, before tapering off to light snow showers. Accumulations will be up to an inch, especially on elevated surfaces, while roads remain mainly wet, though slippery spots will develop later as the temperature dips to freezing tonight.

Gray and seasonably cold weather will linger on Sunday with some flurries early and a cold westerly breeze. Clouds may thin out a little later, but mainly overcast skies will persist Sunday night into Monday as an upper-air impulse passes a little south of Ohio.

The week ahead will be moderately cold, with a possible period of snow early Wednesday associated with the next upper-air disturbance. A stronger surge of cold air will arrive next weekend in time for the start of February.

Saturday: Rain changing to wet snow, chilly. High 38

Tonight: Snow tapers to flurries (<1″). Low 31

Sunday: Brisk, cold, few flurries. High 35

Monday: Cloudy, cold. High 34 (29)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cold. High 36 (30)

Wednesday: Snow a.m., breezy. High 35 (29)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 38 (26)

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 41 (28)