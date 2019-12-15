Columbus weather forecast: Wintry mix will bring slippery travel early Monday

Quick Forecast

A developing storm will track east across the southern Plains to the Tennessee Valley, with a swath of accumulating snow from the southern Rockies to the Ohio Valley.

Snow will break out a little before midnight across the southern half of central Ohio and spread quickly north to the US 30 corridor by 2 a.m. Expect a couple of inches of snow on the ground by the Monday morning commute.

Weather Discussion

A dry Sunday will be followed by a snow changing to a wintry mix overnight, making the Monday morning commute challenging due to slippery road conditions.

High pressure across the Great Lakes will feed a stream of cold air south into the Ohio Valley, with some breaks in the sky cover. Temperatures will remain in the low 30s, with a cold northeast breeze.

A multiphase storm will emerge from the southern Plains and meet up with the shallow wedge of cold air, inducing a period of snow overnight, mixed with freezing rain in southern Ohio. Accumulations will range from 1 to 3 inches, heaviest in the southwest part of the state near the US 35 corridor.

The bulk of the first round of moisture will be through the Columbus area by daybreak, with some spotty freezing drizzle or very light rain tapering off mid-morning.

A primary wave of low pressure will track from the Tennessee Valley to the upper Ohio Valley Monday night into Tuesday, with a wintry mix developing Monday night and ending as light snow Tuesday. Another 1 to 2 inches of snow will make travel slick for the Tuesday morning commute. Colder air will pour in behind exiting system, followed by a very cold midweek.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cold breeze. High 33

Sunday Night: Snow, accumulating 1 to 2 inches by dawn, wintry mix south. Low 30

Monday: Light mix and slick roads early, drizzle later. High 37

Tuesday: Snow tapering to flurries (1-2 inches). High 34 (30)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, brisk, colder. High 29 (19)

Thursday: Sunny. High 37 (19)

Friday: Some clouds, milder. High 41 (26)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 41 (29)