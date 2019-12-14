Columbus weather forecast: Wintry mix coming Sunday night will affect early commute

Low pressure will pull away to the east, which brought wraparound rain/snow showers and a chilly northwest wind. Skies will remain cloudy as some weak energy passes through, along with scattered flurries overnight.

The weather will be quiet and dry on Sunday though clouds will hang on. Temperatures will be in the chilly 30s under a small high-pressure cell.

Gradually, moisture ahead of a storm coming out of the southwest will tracking to the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys, preceded by a period of snow beginning around midnight Sunday night, changing to rain early Monday — 1 to 2 inches of snow could fall before the changeover.

However, the problem will come when surface temperatures are slow to rise above freezing Monday morning, creating a window of freezing rain on top of the snow until mid-morning, when everything turns to slush as temperatures slowly rise to the mid- and upper 30s.

Colder air will pour in behind exiting low pressure Monday and Tuesday, with a few snow showers and a very cold midweek.

Today: Mostly cloudy. High 42

Tonight: Cloudy, cold, scattered showers/flurries. Low 28

Sunday: Flurry early, some breaks. High 36

Monday: Snow/ice predawn changing to rain p.m. after a slick early commute. High 36 (30)

Tuesday: Few flurries, mix clouds and sun. High 34 (29)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, brisk, colder. High 28 (18)

Thursday: Sunny. High 38 (20)

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 42 (24)

Have a good weekend! -Ben