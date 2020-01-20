Columbus weather forecast: Winter arrives!

Winter Arrives

After a month-long break, winter came to visit this weekend with the first measurable snow in the Columbus area since Dec. 17! The snow showers came all the way from Lake Michigan because the water is largely unfrozen.

Clouds have re-developed in the cold northerly flow off the lakes, and a few stray flurries will be around until this evening, before skies clear. Temperatures reached the mid-20s — 10 degrees warmer than Sunday, and better than the zero-wind chills — but will fall quickly after sunset into the teens overnight.

High pressure building in from the Plains will ensure quiet, cold and dry weather through midweek, and seasonable January weather. Once the high slips east of Ohio Wednesday, a southerly return flow will bring in moderating conditions.

Another strong storm will lift out of the southern Plains late in the week, accompanied by developing rain on Friday that will likely turn to snow Saturday, as a secondary storm stregthens in the Mid-Atlantic region and pulls in colder air.

QUICK FORECAST

MLK Day: Partly sunny, cold. High 26

Tonight: Mostly clear, quite cold. Low 14

Tuesday: Sunny. High 30

Wednesday: Sunny. High 36 (18)

Thursday: Partly sunny, milder. High 44 (25)

Friday: Rain returns. High 42 (34)

Saturday: Wintry mix to snow. High 37 (32)

Sunday: Brisk, colder, flurries. High 37 (30)

Have a good evening, stay warm! -Ben