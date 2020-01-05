Columbus weather forecast: Welcome sunshine, chilly breeze

Clouds gave way to sunshine and a chilly breeze in the wake of a wet weather system that brought colder air into Ohio over the weekend, along with snow showers. A fast-moving low will track across the northern Great Lakes tonight, with clouds and blustery conditions, and a sprinkle or snow flurry to the north of the Columbus area.

Sunshine returns Monday as high pressure follows, along with seasonable temperatures again near 40 degrees in the afternoon.

A southern storm will brush the state early Tuesday with clouds and some light snow in extreme southeast Ohio. A brief shot of arctic air will arrive Tuesday night and Wednesday, with some passing flurries and subfreezing weather. Very quickly, mild air returns later in the week, and a wet southerly flow will bring periods of rain Friday and Saturday.

Quick Forecast