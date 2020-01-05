Columbus weather forecast: Welcome sunshine, chilly breeze

Clouds gave way to sunshine and a chilly breeze in the wake of a wet weather system that brought colder air into Ohio over the weekend, along with snow showers. A fast-moving low will track across the northern Great Lakes tonight, with clouds and blustery conditions, and a sprinkle or snow flurry to the north of the Columbus area.

Sunshine returns Monday as high pressure follows, along with seasonable temperatures again near 40 degrees in the afternoon.

A southern storm will brush the state early Tuesday with clouds and some light snow in extreme southeast Ohio. A brief shot of arctic air will arrive Tuesday night and Wednesday, with some passing flurries and subfreezing weather. Very quickly, mild air returns later in the week, and a wet southerly flow will bring periods of rain Friday and Saturday.

Quick Forecast

  • Sunday: Partly sunny. High 40
  • Tonight: Clouds, breezy, late clearing. Low 29
  • Monday: Mostly sunny. High 40
  • Tuesday: Periods of clouds and sun, late flurries. High 40 (28)
  • Wednesday: Partly sunny, brisk, cold. High 32 (22)
  • Thursday: Partly sunny, milder, rain at night. High 45 (22)
  • Friday: Rain. High 56 (42)
  • Saturday: Rain 52 (46)

