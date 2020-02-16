Columbus weather forecast: Warm-up will come with rain

Clouds will stick around through much of the day with a weak cold front sagging southeast. Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s. High pressure will follow tonight, with some breaks in the overcast.

Any sunshine early Monday will be fleeting, as another storm advances from the Plains to the Great Lakes, drawing mild southerly air and moisture north. Look for showers to arrive Monday night and continue on Tuesday, and becoming breezy.

Behind this system, much colder air will follow, along with a few snow showers on Wednesday. Dry and seasonably cold weather will linger into next weekend.

Sunday: Cloudy, cool. High 40

Tonight: Clouds break late, colder. Low 27

Presidents’ Day: Early sun, becoming cloudy, rain at night. High 46

Tuesday: Rain tapering off midday, breezy, falling to low 40s. High 49 (44)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, passing flurries, colder. High 35 (26)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cold. High 27 (19)

Friday: Sunny, chilly. High 36 (16)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 41 (22)

Have a good evening! -Ben