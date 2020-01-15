Breaking News
Columbus weather forecast: Very foggy morning, light rain this afternoon

Weather

COLUMBUS FORECAST

##DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 10AM##

  • Today: Areas of dense a.m. fog, sprinkles and showers this afternoon. High 52
  • Tonight: Scattered evening showers, windy. Low 32
  • Thursday: Partly sunny, brisk wind. High 38
  • Friday:  Mostly cloudy, cold. 20/35
  • Saturday: Rain and snow early to all rain showers. 31/47



FORECAST DISCUSSION:



Patchy to dense fog will stick around through the morning drive. Use your low beams when traveling in the fog, slow down, and give yourself plenty of time and stopping distance. It’s around 35 degrees with a light breeze.

Today: The fog will take its time lifting this morning. Because of more moisture in the air it may be around until late morning. By early afternoon scattered sprinkles or isolated light rain will spread from west to east across Central Ohio. That frontal system, which will spread wintry precipitation north of Lake Erie, will exit the state by tonight. It looks like it will be cooler today than first thought with highs only in the low-50s. It will be windy as cold, high pressure builds into the region tonight. Lows will be near 30 or below in the morning.

Tomorrow will be a cold and brisk day with highs in the upper-30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and cold. The high will be in the “normal” range around 35. Friday night will start with a rain, snow mix that will change to rain Saturday morning. High temperatures Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be around 30 degrees.

Drive carefully this morning!!

Bob

