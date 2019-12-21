Columbus weather forecast: Sunshine brings weekend warm-up

Happy Saturday!

A nice weekend is in progress for holiday shopping, travel, and catching up on outdoor chores under bright sunny skies.

Winter arrives at 11:29 p.m., but it’s almost as if this marks a transition from winter back to fall-like weather.

Patchy fog will form overnight as long as the ground is moist with a melting snowpack. Early morning clouds will linger in some areas the next few days until mixing out mid-morning.

High pressure will settle in over the Ohio Valley. Mornings will be chilly in the upper 20s, with mild afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 40s. Ridging means fair weather for many days to come!

A large storm will drift across the Southeastern states and eventually off the Georgia coast early in the week, but moisture will stay well to our south. The only other long-range impacts will be along the West Coast with a strong Pacific system.

The weather in the Midwest and Northeast will remain rather mild and tranquil through Christmas. A weak system passing to the north of the Lakes will introduce more cloud cover later in the week and possibly some sprinkles. A better chance of rain arrives next weekend.

Saturday: Sunshine, nice. High 45

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold, fog late. Low 27

Sunday: Becoming sunny, mild. High 45 (28)

Monday: Few clouds. High 49 (28)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 48 (31)

Christmas Day: Partly cloudy. High 50 (36)

Thursday: Overcast. High 47 (39)

Friday: Cloudy, showers possible. High 46 (41)

Saturday: Showers. High 50 (41)

Have a great weekend! -Ben